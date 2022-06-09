UBS Group Cuts Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $288.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $308.00 to $288.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $344.77.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO stock opened at $283.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.22 and a 200-day moving average of $338.97. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $269.47 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.52%.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,519,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Moody’s by 56.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,407,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,233,000 after buying an additional 868,456 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in Moody’s by 11.0% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after buying an additional 723,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,616,166,000 after buying an additional 646,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 55.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,538,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,034,000 after buying an additional 549,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.