UBS Group Cuts Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $49.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.91.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $39.00 on Monday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $38.48 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $51.28.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 138.53% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 369,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,958,000 after purchasing an additional 229,637 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $8,510,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 117,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 25,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

