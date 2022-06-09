UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on UGI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares in the company, valued at $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

UGI Profile (Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.