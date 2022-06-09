Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Bradford T. Whitmore Purchases 30,690 Shares

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 30,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $159,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 740,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Ultralife stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.47 million, a PE ratio of -75.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ultralife Co. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $30.37 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULBI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ultralife during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultralife by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Ultralife by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 458,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 101,747 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 410,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 34,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ultralife in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

