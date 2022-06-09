Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Bradford T. Whitmore Purchases 30,690 Shares

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 30,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $159,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 740,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Ultralife stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.47 million, a PE ratio of -75.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ultralife Co. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $9.30.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $30.37 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ultralife in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Ultralife Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
