Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Buys $59,680.80 in Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $59,680.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 709,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,962.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ultralife stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ultralife Co. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $85.47 million, a PE ratio of -75.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $30.37 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ultralife in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the first quarter worth $36,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ultralife by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultralife by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultralife by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultralife Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

