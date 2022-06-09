Unistake (UNISTAKE) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,791.00

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Unistake has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $8,791.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unistake has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unistake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unistake alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.93 or 0.00321350 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.10 or 0.00398145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00030823 BTC.

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 213,647,127 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unistake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unistake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unistake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unistake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.