United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.14% of United Bankshares worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $2,569,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in United Bankshares by 572.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,820,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,906 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in United Bankshares by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 590,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,440,000 after purchasing an additional 296,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,334,000 after purchasing an additional 229,273 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United Bankshares by 58.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,602,000 after purchasing an additional 207,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $36.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.93. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $39.79.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.47 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1483.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. acquired 7,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $261,273.60. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,715.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.