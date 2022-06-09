United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. United Natural Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.65-$4.90 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.65-4.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $44.38 on Thursday. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average is $43.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $99,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $84,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,064,000 after acquiring an additional 567,961 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,967,000 after acquiring an additional 303,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,471,000 after acquiring an additional 239,912 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,791,000 after purchasing an additional 224,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,719,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,107,000 after purchasing an additional 178,233 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

