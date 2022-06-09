United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. United Natural Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.65-$4.90 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.65-4.90 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $44.38 on Thursday. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average is $43.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.03.
In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $99,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $84,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms have commented on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.
About United Natural Foods (Get Rating)
United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.
