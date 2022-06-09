Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) CEO Sells $1,504,992.00 in Stock

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) CEO David Jukes sold 47,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,504,992.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Jukes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 3rd, David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $31.78 on Thursday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNVR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

