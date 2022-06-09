Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC decreased its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,045 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,467,252 shares during the quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 0.66% of Urban Outfitters worth $18,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,936,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $115,575,000 after buying an additional 871,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,729.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,132,000 after purchasing an additional 800,221 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 406.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 814,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,927,000 after buying an additional 654,048 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 680,642 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,984,000 after buying an additional 531,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 110.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 971,869 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,855,000 after buying an additional 511,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.81. 53,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,869. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on URBN shares. TheStreet downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.15.

About Urban Outfitters (Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.