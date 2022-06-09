Urbana Co. (TSE:URB) Director Thomas Scott Caldwell Sells 6,900 Shares of Stock

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Rating) Director Thomas Scott Caldwell sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total value of C$27,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$969,975.

Thomas Scott Caldwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Thomas Scott Caldwell sold 5,000 shares of Urbana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total value of C$20,500.00.

On Monday, May 30th, Thomas Scott Caldwell sold 4,300 shares of Urbana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total value of C$17,630.00.

On Thursday, May 26th, Thomas Scott Caldwell sold 13,800 shares of Urbana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.06, for a total value of C$56,040.42.

On Thursday, May 19th, Thomas Scott Caldwell sold 9,100 shares of Urbana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total value of C$37,310.00.

URB opened at C$4.10 on Thursday. Urbana Co. has a 12-month low of C$3.03 and a 12-month high of C$4.21. The stock has a market cap of C$171.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72.

Urbana ( TSE:URB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.85 million for the quarter.

About Urbana

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

