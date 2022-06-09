UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Receives $13.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on USER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UserTesting in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE USER traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,481. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04. UserTesting has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.58 million. UserTesting’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UserTesting will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

