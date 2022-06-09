UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Stock Price Down 11.3%

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 11.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.34. 33,565 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 583,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UserTesting in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UserTesting currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.58 million. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UserTesting Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About UserTesting (NYSE:USER)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

