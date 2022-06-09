Vale (NYSE:VALE) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.15% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.96.

Shares of VALE opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $89.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62. Vale has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 18,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

