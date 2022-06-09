Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of Value Line stock opened at $63.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of -0.06. Value Line has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $91.72.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 64.97%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALU. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Value Line by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Value Line during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

