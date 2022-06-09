Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.2% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,269,000 after buying an additional 78,826 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,382,000.

VIG stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $152.06. The company had a trading volume of 35,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,713. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $142.68 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.58.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

