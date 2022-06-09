Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Purchased by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,556,000 after purchasing an additional 64,961 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $599,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 356,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter.

ESGV traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,880. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.50. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $66.54 and a 12-month high of $88.85.

