Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $639,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 29,775 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 235,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 35,503 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 62,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $148,000.

VEA stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $44.59. 335,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,228,713. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.01.

