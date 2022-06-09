Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,423,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 715,040 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.51% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $416,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.54. The company had a trading volume of 220,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,975,002. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.88. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

