Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Raised by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $376.13. 283,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,306,054. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $386.21 and a 200 day moving average of $405.38.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

