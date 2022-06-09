Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,020,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,499 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $150,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,199,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,783,000 after acquiring an additional 392,414 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 35,045 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,853,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $142.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.51 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

