Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.16-$4.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.00-$1.01 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on VEEV. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.28.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,411. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.61. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $152.04 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.37, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,376. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares during the period. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,294,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,544,000 after acquiring an additional 75,513 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,182,000 after acquiring an additional 50,160 shares during the period.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

