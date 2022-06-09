Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$505.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $564.96 million.Vera Bradley also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.35-0.50 EPS.

VRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.73. 1,117,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,099. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $185.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.78.

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

