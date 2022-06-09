Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.23

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$31.23 and last traded at C$31.14, with a volume of 1987950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.39.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VET shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.10.
The firm has a market cap of C$5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68.
In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total transaction of C$198,066.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,872 shares in the company, valued at C$266,791.79.
About Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET)
Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.
