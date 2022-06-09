Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.23

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$31.23 and last traded at C$31.14, with a volume of 1987950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.39.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VET shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.10.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68.

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.62. The firm had revenue of C$810.18 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 6.3051381 EPS for the current year.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total transaction of C$198,066.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,872 shares in the company, valued at C$266,791.79.

About Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

