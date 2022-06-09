Versarien (LON:VRS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.99

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.99 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 20.48 ($0.26). Versarien shares last traded at GBX 21.78 ($0.27), with a volume of 370,604 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Versarien in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 35 ($0.44) price objective for the company.

The stock has a market cap of £41.59 million and a P/E ratio of -8.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 22.98.

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

