Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.40.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.
In related news, Director Burt A. Adelman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Burt A. Adelman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.38 per share, for a total transaction of $85,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
NASDAQ:VERV traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 15,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,161. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83. Verve Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $78.00.
Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.11). Equities analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.
About Verve Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.
