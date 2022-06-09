Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,020,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,517 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $17,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIAV. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 7,750.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,378,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,538 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,942,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,573 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,553,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,267 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,819,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after acquiring an additional 822,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,179,000 after acquiring an additional 494,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIAV shares. StockNews.com downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $14.85 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -495.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $105,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.