Viewtran Group (OTCMKTS:VIEWF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Viewtran Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIEWF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Viewtran Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01.
About Viewtran Group (OTCMKTS:VIEWF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viewtran Group (VIEWF)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for Viewtran Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewtran Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.