VIG Price Down 2.9% This Week (VIG)

VIG (VIG) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. VIG has a total market capitalization of $815,421.50 and $40.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded 271.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000391 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,198,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

