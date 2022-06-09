Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Stake Boosted by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,586,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,839 shares during the quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 7.53% of Vincerx Pharma worth $16,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 450.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 5,017.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 401,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 67,026 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vincerx Pharma stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,511. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $40.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.66.

Vincerx Pharma ( NASDAQ:VINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VINC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Vincerx Pharma from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

