Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 116,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,186,913 shares.The stock last traded at $23.82 and had previously closed at $24.60.

VIRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of -0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.11.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $522.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 20,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,377.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,905,500. 42.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

