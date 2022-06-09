Virtue Poker (VPP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $45,776.00

Virtue Poker (VPP) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last week, Virtue Poker has traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Virtue Poker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Virtue Poker has a market cap of $3.01 million and $45,776.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 56.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.93 or 0.00359528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.47 or 0.00424610 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00030660 BTC.

Virtue Poker Profile

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,988,748 coins. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Virtue Poker

