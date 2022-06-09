Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:NCV opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $6.41.
About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (Get Rating)
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
