Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NCV opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $6.41.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $663,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 383.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 83,667 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

