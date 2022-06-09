Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:NFJ)

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE NFJ opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $16.19.
About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (Get Rating)
AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ)
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.