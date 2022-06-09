Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:NFJ)

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund alerts:

NYSE NFJ opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $16.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the third quarter worth $1,133,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 759,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 52,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,277,000 after buying an additional 47,187 shares during the last quarter.

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (Get Rating)

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.