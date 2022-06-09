Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE:ZTR opened at $9.17 on Thursday. Virtus Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after purchasing an additional 266,095 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 387,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 27,388 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

