Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Increased by SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd

SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Visa comprises 5.8% of SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $43,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its holdings in Visa by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after buying an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $77,351,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,496,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $8,980,042. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.88.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $211.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,738,392. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $401.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

