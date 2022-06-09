Vistra (NYSE:VST) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.16

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.16 and last traded at $27.14, with a volume of 142151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.
VST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.82.
In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 268,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,973,226. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 221,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $5,685,644.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,383,255 shares of company stock worth $112,730,782 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $175,101,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth about $86,462,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vistra by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,865,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,300,000 after buying an additional 3,096,432 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $43,470,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 2,443.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,407 shares during the last quarter.
Vistra Company Profile (NYSE:VST)
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
