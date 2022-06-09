Vistra (NYSE:VST) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.16

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.16 and last traded at $27.14, with a volume of 142151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.

VST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 83.95%.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 268,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,973,226. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 221,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $5,685,644.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,383,255 shares of company stock worth $112,730,782 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $175,101,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth about $86,462,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vistra by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,865,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,300,000 after buying an additional 3,096,432 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $43,470,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 2,443.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,407 shares during the last quarter.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

