Vistra (NYSE:VST) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.
NYSE:VST opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average is $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. Vistra has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.82.
In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares in the company, valued at $436,539,731.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,973,226. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,383,255 shares of company stock valued at $112,730,782 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at $35,000.
Vistra Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vistra (VST)
