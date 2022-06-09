Vistra (NYSE:VST) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Vistra alerts:

NYSE:VST opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average is $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. Vistra has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.95%.

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares in the company, valued at $436,539,731.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,973,226. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,383,255 shares of company stock valued at $112,730,782 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Vistra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.