Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 140.20 ($1.76). 337,459 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,965,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140.40 ($1.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 141.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 135.85.

About Vivo Energy (LON:VVO)

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast-casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

