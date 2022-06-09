Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives $15.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VYGR. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th.

Voyager Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,697. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $10.60.

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.83% and a negative net margin of 224.48%. Analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robin Swartz sold 4,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $36,583.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,955 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $41,076.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,681 shares of company stock valued at $113,243. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 60.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 248,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 93,186 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 144.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 34.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

