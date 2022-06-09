Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 112,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 239,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 60.14 and a current ratio of 60.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.92 million and a P/E ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.28.
Vulcan Minerals Company Profile (CVE:VUL)
See Also
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.