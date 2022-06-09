W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $71.84

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.84 and last traded at $71.75, with a volume of 5092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.56.

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,657,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $976,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

