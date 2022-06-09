W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $71.84

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.84 and last traded at $71.75, with a volume of 5092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.56.
WRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.82.
The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,657,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $976,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.
About W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
