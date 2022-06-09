Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given a $153.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Walmart to $160.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.57.

NYSE:WMT opened at $122.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $336.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.00. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,124 shares of company stock worth $6,240,850. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 14,883.3% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,747 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Walmart by 54.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Walmart by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

