Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WRTBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €10.90 ($11.72) to €10.10 ($10.86) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €11.00 ($11.83) to €10.00 ($10.75) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Danske cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €15.00 ($16.13) to €13.50 ($14.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRTBY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. 1,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

