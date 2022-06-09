Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Price Target to $74.00

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on REXR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.00.

REXR stock opened at $64.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 73.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.70. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $55.84 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.63.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

