Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.36.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens cut shares of Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 120.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 263,296 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 80.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $39.64. 660,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,624. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.00. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $764.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

