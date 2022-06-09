Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPE – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.573 per share on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Westpac Banking’s previous interim dividend of $0.54.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

About Westpac Banking (Get Rating)

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.