Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Raised to C- at TheStreet

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ FREE opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. Whole Earth Brands has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66.

Whole Earth Brands ( NASDAQ:FREE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $130.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.22 million. Whole Earth Brands had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 6.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,506,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 67.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 16,845 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 393,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

