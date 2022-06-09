Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Raised to C- at TheStreet

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.
NASDAQ FREE opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. Whole Earth Brands has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,506,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 67.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 16,845 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 393,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Whole Earth Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
- MarketBeat Podcast: Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.