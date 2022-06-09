Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 731.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 323,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,213 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $54,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,034 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.53.

WSM stock opened at $126.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

