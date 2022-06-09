WNY Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.28. The stock had a trading volume of 42,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,771. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.79 and its 200-day moving average is $130.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $126.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

